NEXT week Valencia city will host an international event focussing on the hyperloop – a revolutionary mode of environmentally sustainable transport for passengers and goods that will be able to hit speeds of up to 1,200 kph.

The European Hyperloop Week (EHW) will take place from July 19 to 25 at several locations including the Polytechnic University campus, the Ricardo Tormo racetrack in Cheste, and Valencia port.

Basically, the EHW is a student contest to design the best working model of hyperloop, with judges examining criteria such as efficiency, innovation, design, and estimated social impact, among others.

The competition aspect will be rounded out by conferences given by industry and academia experts in the fields of transport and technology, plus round tables to encourage collaboration between designers and businesses.

The world’s first hyperloop test with passengers in the Arizona desert (USA) in 2020 (Photo by Cordon Press)

Possibly the most exciting and spectacular part of the whole week will be when the vehicles are taken for a test run on the racetrack on Saturday (July 24).

Technology fans will have the chance to discover the new, cutting edge prototypes for the hyperloop designed by 400 students from 11 international universities including Massachusetts, Zurich and Edinburgh.

Just five of these teams have obtained between them one gold medal, three silver and 20 participations in championship finals in the Hyperloop Pod Competitions run by SpaceX.

This is the first time an event of this kind has been held outside the USA, which makes the selection of Valencia even more special.

Access to the events is free but requires prior inscription. To sign in and for more information, visit https://hyperloopweek.com/ (in English).

