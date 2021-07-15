A TWO-STAR hotel in Cabanes has been listed for sale online for those looking for a business opportunity.

The Hotel La Cava in the Castellon countryside was built in 1995 and is looking for new ownership.

It offers 23 rooms of varying types: individual, double, family and bridal suites.

The rooms come with air conditioning, digital TVs, minibars and access to the internet.

A Hotel La Cava room / LaCavaHotel on Tripadvisor.com

It has its own bar and restaurant area and a private dining suite for events. The event capacity is advertised as around the 100 mark.

On tripadvisor, Hotel La Cava has a 4 star rating, second among hotels in the Cabanes area.

Hotel La Cava Restaurant / Management on Tripadvisor.com

Cabanes is a little bit out of the way though: it is 26km from Castellon proper, the largest town in the area. But it is just 20 minutes from the beach and 10 minutes from Castellon airport, by car.

The hotel consists of a basement, ground floor and three upper floors has a combined area of 1,995m2.

It is being advertised on asemarconcursal.com for €950,000.

READ ALSO: