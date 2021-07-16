RESIDENTS are joining forces to raise money in a campaign to stop one of Andalucia’s most beautiful valleys from being destroyed by solar panel farms.

The village of San Pablo de Buciete will host an event on Saturday July 17 to celebrate rural life and raise awareness of a project that affects the Campiña to Jimena and neighbouring towns including Gaucin, Castellar and Cacares.

The event will kick off at 7pm with a market, live music and children’s workshops as well as a barbecue, raffles and auctions.

It is part of a crowdfunding campaign organised by protest groups which is lobbying authorities to stop the countryside from being sold off to energy companies to create vast solar parks without due environmental impact studies.

The event follows several recent protests by residents in towns across Malaga province as well as neighbouring Cadiz as proposals for widespread solar farms have come to light.

The Olive Press recently highlighted the issue that is raising concerns among residents in some of the most sought-after villages in the hills above the Costa del Sol.

Objections have been raised against the sheer number of large-scale projects planned for rural areas across the region, which many fear will be approved without due concern for environmental impact or damage to rural tourism sector.

This newspaper is backing the campaign to halt the solar farms until full environmental impact studies could be conducted.

