ONE of the best known expat financial figures has passed away in his seventies.

Bill Blevins, the joint founder of expat financial services company Blevins Franks, died after a long illness.

Blevins worked closely with David Franks to build Blevins Franks into a major international tax and wealth management advisory firm.

“His lively personality, insight and generosity made a big impact on staff and clients alike,” said a spokesman for the firm. “He will be sadly missed by all at Blevins Franks and many clients and business partners who met him over the years.”

Blevins Franks was originally founded in the UK in 1975 before they set up in Spain when a client moved to the country. They then expanded, setting up offices across Europe.

Blevins and Franks sold the company in 2012 as they went into retirement. Blevins lived for many years in the South of France where he featured on radio shows and in the local English press offering advice on finance.

