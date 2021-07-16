AFTER months of uncertainty and travel restrictions, we hardly need any encouragement to get out and about. But here’s some anyway.

According to Google Reviews, these are the most visited attractions, up and down the country, that make great starting points for exploring the likes of Andalucia to Melilla and some of your favourite cities: Granada, Barcelona and Madrid. Book for an impromptu break in the coming weeks — or plan ahead and secure a staycation to look forward to.

A report from the National Observatory of Tourism (ObservaTUR) predicts that a whopping 91% of Spaniards who travel this summer won’t step foot out of Spain.

According to Casasrurales.net, rural accommodations will be 95.19% occupied in the month of August and the most popular spots that Spaniards will be flocking to in lieu of foreign destinations will be Cantabria – predicted to be 98.8% full this July- followed by Asturias (98.52%), Catalonia (98.01%), Murcia (97.61%) and Madrid (97.15%).

The most popular monuments and attractions in each province according to Google reviews

Andalucia

The Alhambra (Granada), 80,644 reviews.

Plaza de España (Seville), 98,227 reviews.

Alcázar de los Reyes Cristianos (Córdoba), 22,403 reviews.

Doñana National Park (Huelva), 10,016 reviews.

Natural park of the Sierras de Cazorla, Segura and las Villas (Jaén), 9,580 reviews.

Sierra Nevada National Park (Almería), 14,721 reviews.

New Bridge of Ronda (Malaga), 23,750 reviews.

Cádiz Cathedral (Cádiz), 16,574 reviews.

Aragon

Ordesa y Monte Perdido National Park (Huesca), 8,811 reviews.

Monte Pérdido (Huesca)

Basilica of Our Lady of Pilar (Zaragoza), 27,630 reviews.

Plaza del Torico (Teruel), 10,211 reviews.

Asturias

Sanctuary of Covadonga, 19,318 reviews.

Canary Islands

Jameos del Agua (Lanzarote), 22,617 reviews.

Loro Parque (Santa Cruz de Tenerife), 51,920 reviews.

Cantabria

El Capricho de Gaudí, in Comillas, 18,725 reviews.

Castile and Leon

Plaza Mayor (Salamanca), 46,415 reviews.

León Cathedral (León), 22,762 reviews.

Campo Grande Park (Valladolid), 9,265 reviews.

Wall of Ávila (Ávila), 7,498 reviews.

Burgos Cathedral (Burgos), 20,421 reviews.

Montaña Palentina Natural Park (Palencia), 2,128 reviews.

Lago de Sanabria and Sierras Segundodera and Porto Natural Park (Zamora), 7,470 reviews.

Alameda de Cervantes (Soria), also known as La Dehesa, 5,516 reviews.

Aqueduct of Segovia (Segovia), 62,407 reviews.

Castilla la Mancha

Catedral Primada (Toledo), 19,890 reviews.

Peñarroya Castle (Ciudad Real), 4,002 reviews.

Guadalajara Zoo (Guadalajara), 3,600 reviews.

Hanging Houses (Cuenca), 7,209 reviews.

Calares del Mundo and Sima Natural Park (Albacete), 4,828 reviews.

Catalunya

La Sagrada Familia (Barcelona), 155,098 reviews.

Seu Vella (Lleida), 5,309 reviews.

Dalí Theater-Museum (Gerona), 26,951 reviews.

PortAventura World (Tarragona), 69,841 reviews.

Madrid

Retiro Park, 130,592 reviews.

Valencian Community

City of Arts and Sciences (Valencia), 86,985 reviews.

Peñíscola Castle (Castellón), 38,850 reviews.

Castle of Santa Bárbara (Alicante), 23,873 reviews.

Extremadura

Roman theater of Mérida (Badajoz), 22,133 reviews.

Plaza Mayor de Trujillo (Cáceres), 8,908 reviews.

Galicia

Cathedral of Santiago de Compostela (La Coruña), 42,573 reviews.

Hórreos de Combarro (Pontevedra), 8,782 reviews.

Roman wall of Lugo (Lugo), 7,696 reviews.

Sil Canyon (Orense), 6,649 reviews.

Balearic Islands

Mallorca Cathedral, 32,705 reviews.

La Rioja

Co-Cathedral of Santa María de la Redonda, 4,164 reviews.

Navarra

Olite Royal Palace, 12,402 reviews.

Basque Country

Playa de la Concha (Guipúzcoa), 19,870 reviews.

Guggenheim Museum (Vizcaya), 48,713 reviews.

La Florida Park (Álava), 4,914 reviews.

Murcia

Roman Theater of Cartagena, 11,646 reviews.

Ceuta

House of Dragons, 1,320 reviews.

Melilla

Hernández Park, 966 reviews.

