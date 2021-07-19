CELEBRATED actor Pilar Bardem, mother of Javier, Mónica and Carlos Bardem, has passed away at the age of 82.

The beloved Spanish star died in hospital in Madrid, her family confirmed.

In a statement shared on Twitter, son Carlos wrote: ‘We want to share the news that Pilar Bardem, our mother, our example, has died.

“She departed in peace and without suffering, surrounded by the love of her family. We know the love and admiration many felt for her, both in Spain and beyond, for her work as an actress and as a fighter who always stood in solidarity.

“We truly appreciate that love for our mother with all our hearts. Thank you from her children, Carlos, Monica, and Javier.’

He added along with a picture of himself with his mum and his siblings saying: “We bid farewell to my mother with a heart full of love. With tenderness and a smile. And with the soul overflowing with gratitude for the thousands and thousands of messages of affection, respect and admiration for Pilar Bardem.

“Thank you for this wave of love. Carlos, Mónica and Javier.”

Nos deja su enorme legado en cine, teatro y televisión. Pero la gran Pilar Bardem era, por encima de todo, una defensora de la igualdad, la libertad y los derechos de todas y todos. Un sentido abrazo a su familia y seres queridos.



Su recuerdo estará siempre con nosotros. pic.twitter.com/mEiU9e3zNa — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 17, 2021

The actor, who was born in Sevilla in 1939, went on to become one of the most successful stars of her generation, starring in 80 films, 43 plays and 31 TV shows over the span of her 60 year career. In 1995 she won a Goya for her role in No One Will Speak of Us When We Are Dead.

She was cremated on Sunday in El Escorial.

