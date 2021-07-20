A lifeguard is being investigated by Benidorm’s Policia Nacional over inappropriate lewd behaviour at Calpe’s Arenal-Bol beach.

The man was in the surveillance chair observing an area packed with beach-goers, when he allegedly recorded a video featuring himself indulging in personal sex acts.

That footage was then posted on his personal Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The former rescue co-ordinator of Calpe beach safety, Juan Luis San Nicolas, said he heard from bathers at Arenal-Bol about the incident.

San Nicholas said they knew him from his old job and reported what happened to him.

He went to the Guardia Civil in Calpe to file a complaint and was told that he needed to report the incident to the Policia Nacional in Benidorm.

San Nicholas also supplied copies of the video to the police.

He also passed on the complaint to Calpe council and to the Eulen company, who are in charge of beach safety.

He said that he had no response to his allegations.

The Informacion newspaper reported that Eulen was aware of the complaint and ‘had processed it’, but made no comment over whether there had been an internal investigation.

The local council commented that since the complaint was made ‘several weeks’ ago, it presumed the matter had been resolved.

The authority also hinted that Eulen representatives believed that the complaint may be down to ‘old quarrels’ between first responders.