CRIME is on the rise in Gibraltar with a number of recent incidents including the seizure of 800 litres of fuel and police assault.

On Friday 16 June, Police officers arrested a man for drink-driving, after they found him lying on the floor next to his motorcycle, following a crash.

The 40-year-old blew 93 micrograms (ug) of alcohol (the limit is 35 ug per).

On further inspection, officers also found him to be in possession of cannabis.

In the early hours of the morning on Saturday 17, a 24-year-old man was seen loading a car with fuel in Laguna Estate.

Later, the vehicle was found abandoned in the area of North Worlds, with 35 x 25 litre fuel containers.

Police seized 800l of fuel from a car in North Worlds (Credit: Gibraltar Police)

Also on Saturday, an officer was abused by two young men, after trying to break-up a fight by the Bristol Hotel.

The 15-year-old and 17-year-old males kicked, punched and spat as the officer intervened.

They were both arrested.

There have also been multiple drug incidents recently, with a 45-year-old man arrested on suspicion of selling cocaine, and a 23-year-old woman for the possession of cannabis.

Police have also had to deal with a number of noise complaints, speeding fines (car and jet-ski) and assault.

A spokesperson for the Royal Gibraltar Police, said: “It’s been a busy time for our officers, with a number of arrests.

“It’s totally unacceptable for our officers to be punched, kicked and spat at whilst doing their job. Luckily, there were no serious injuries this time.”

