A TEEN has been arrested after a nurse was left blinded in one eye following a savage attack on the Madrid metro.

The nurse was travelling on Line 1 on Thursday, July 15 and was severely beaten after approaching a man as the train pulled into the the Alto del Arenal station to confront him for not wearing a mask.

The thug lashed out at the nurse after he questioned why the man was traveling without wearing a face covering, which is against current COVID-19 regulations.

The suspect hit the nurse in the face shouting ‘I hope you die, asshole’ during the savage attack.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre to be treated for a damaged eye socket.

The Policia nacional confirmed they arrested a 19-year-old in Villaverde, Madrid before tranferring the subject to the police station at Nuevos Ministerios.

