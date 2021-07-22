A LADS stag-do became a horror story when one member of the party had a fatal accident in the villa swimming pool.

The 26-year-old was spotted floating unconscious in the pool by his friends, who had been partying in true stag-do style at the luxury Rio Real villa, just moments before the incident occurred.

Immediately, friends of the young Swedish man performed first aid, before handing over to the paramedics.

Although they managed to restart his heart, they were unable to stabilise him.

The group of lads were staying at a luxury Marbella villa when the incident occured

National police are awaiting the results of an autopsy but allegedly the young man had recently taken laughing gas, and believe he may have hit his head on the bottom of the pool or slipped on the pool edge and hit his head.

The gas, which is commonly inhaled through balloons, has been linked to multiple recent incidents on the Costa de Sol.

In June, a 32-year-old man was rushed to intensive care after he fell from a third-floor holiday rental apartment in San Pedro de Alcantara, and just days later a girl was seriously injured after leaping out of a moving vehicle and jumping from a bridge, in Marbella – both the man and the woman were believed to have taken laughing gas.

