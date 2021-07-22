The daily COVID-19 case count rose again today(July 22) in the Valencian Community with 3,159 new infections.

It’s the second successive day where infections passed the 3,000 mark and is 144 up on yesterday and a week-to-week increase of 616 cases.

1,853 of today’s cases were in Valencia Province, followed by 918 in Alicante, and 378 in Castellon.

Two deaths from COVID have been confirmed in the last week with a total of 7,475 fatalities during the pandemic,

Hospital admissions have risen to 558 compared to yesterday’s total of 525.

A week ago, hospitalisations stood at 42.

There are 73 patients receiving intensive care, which is one more than yesterday, and a rise of 12 on the previous Thursday total.

No details about the age ranges for new infections or hospitalisations have been supplied but the supposition is that younger unvaccinated people are the main age category.

Earlier today, the Valencian president, Ximo Puig, talked about increasing numbers of ‘young people in intensive care’.

Puig announced that current restrictions will be maintained until August 16.

The list of areas with a night curfew goes up from 32 to 77, after approval was granted this afternoon by the Valencian Supreme Court.

New municipalities include tourist areas like Alicante, Benidorm, Calpe and Denia.

