SPAIN’S Health Minister, Carolina Darias, says the rate of new COVID-19 cases is slowing down thanks to the country’s vaccination programme.

In an interview today(July 23) with Onda Cero Radio, Carolina Darias said: “Latest national contagion figures show new infections are decreasing and many communities are beginning to flatten the curve.”

Yesterday’s Health Ministry figures showed the average national cumulative incidence of cases over the last fortnight at 659 infections per 100,000 people, coupled with rising hospital admissions.

Many areas have reintroduced restrictions, with severity of the measures depending on local contagion rates.

53% of the population has been full vaccinated, with 64% having at least one dose.

It means that in percentage terms, Spain has the third-best vaccination roll-out in the world behind the UK and Canada.

“The vaccination figures are a source of pride for the country and are down to a collective success including a well-informed public,” added Darias.

She repeated the aim to have 70% of the population fully-vaccinated by the end of August.

“We must continue vaccinating everybody until we reach almost 100%.”

Darias told Onda Cero that Spain had signed a €1.8 billion contract with Pfizer and a €480 million deal with Moderna to get ‘booster’ shots in 2022 and 2023.

Asked if people will have to be vaccinated every year, Darias said: “Yes, without a doubt.”

She did not specify when the ‘booster’ programme would start.

