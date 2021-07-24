THE best fine-dining restaurants have been named by Tripadvisor, with two restaurants in Spain making the top ten.

Beating out the likes of Quintessenza and Ristorante Villa Crespi, El Xato in La Nucia and Martin Berasategui in Lasarte-Oria were given a shout out on the highly influential foodie list.

El Xato and Martin Berasategui came in sixth and seventh on the Tripadvisor’s 2021 Travellers’ Choice ‘Best of the Best’ Restaurants Awards, which are decided by an algorithm that analyses the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from travellers around the world.

The first-best restaurant in the global ranking is The Old Stamp House Restaurant in the UK, followed by Restaurant La Maison d’a Cote in quaint Montlivault, central France, then by Ise Sueyoshi in Tokyo.

Spain’s Martin Berasategui made the top ten

Spain’s top-rated spot, El Xato, has a 100-year-old history and a highly prized Michelin star . In its iconic bodega-turned-restaurant beside the local church, head chef Cristina Figueira serves up mouthwatering traditional, rice-based dishes.

One glowing review said: “A great experience. The ambiance is very welcoming and charming. Amazing wines, and service. Staff are extremely knowledgeable and friendly. The food was exquisite. One of the best experiences I have ever had in a restaurant. I would highly recommend ‘El Xato’ situated in the quaint square of the town (La Nucia). Thank you for an unforgettable experience.”

Another said: “The most wonderful gastronomic experience we have ever had…..the service was second to none….EVERYTHING explained to you in detail and the presentation was superb. Lovely friendly atmosphere. We loved everything… nothing not to like. We will definitely be back.”

Spain also go a shoutout in a handful of other categories including ‘Hottest New Restaurants Worldwide’ which saw both MareaViva in Seville and Tercer Acto in Malaga listed in the top five.

Meanwhile Blu Bar in Barcelona was named as the second best ‘Vegan Spot Worldwide’. Billy Brunch, also in Barcelona, was listed in the ‘Best Brunch Spots Worldwide’, coming in at number 4.

THE SPANISH WINNERS OF THE NEW CATEGORIES IN THE TRIPADVISOR RESTAURANT AWARD

Favourite Fine Dining Restaurants Worldwide

1. The Old Stamp House Restaurant, Ambleside, United Kingdom

2. Restaurant La Maison d’à Côté, Montlivault, France

3. Ise Sueyoshi, Nishiazabu, Japan

4. Restaurante Benazuza, Cancun, Mexico

5. Les Plaisirs Gourmands Schiltigheim France

6. El Xato, La Nucia, Spain

7. Martin Berasategui, Lasarte-Oria, Spain

8. Oro Restaurante, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

9. Quintessenza, Trani, Italy

10. Ristorante Villa Crespi, Orta San Giulio, Italy

Favourite Fine Dining Restaurants Europe

1. The Old Stamp House Restaurant, Ambleside, United Kingdom

2. Restaurant La Maison d’à Côté, Montlivault, France

3. Les Plaisirs Gourmands, Schiltigheim, France

4. El Xato, La Nucia, Spain

5. Martin Berasategui, Lasarte-Oria, Spain

6. Quintessenza, Trani, Italy

7. Ristorante Villa Crespi, Orta San Giulio, Italy

8. Auberge Du Vieux Puits, Fontjoncouse, France

9. Ristorante Don Alfonso 1890, Sant’Agata sui Due Golfi, Italy

10. The Kitchin, Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Hottest New Restaurants Worldwide

1. Asil Restaurant, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2. Soul Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3. Parole Tulum, Tulum, Mexico

4. MareaViva, Seville, Spain

5. Tercer Acto, Malaga, Spain

6. La Table de Colette, Paris, France

7. Ministry Of Crab – Bangkok, Bangkok, Thailand

8. Wistèria Restaurant, Venice, Italy

9. MeatEater steak & wine, Prague, Czech Republic

10. Opera Restaurant, Naples, Italy

Best Vegan Spots Worldwide

1. Vegan Beat, Athens, Greece

2. Blu Bar, Barcelona, Spain

3. Cosmic Kitchen, Plymouth, United Kingdom

4. Scoop ‘n Dough, Lisbon, Portugal

5. Twelve Eatery, Bournemouth, United Kingdom

6. EFE Macrobiotic, World Rawai Thailand

7. Alquimia Campos Do Jordao Brazil

8. Arte Sano Holbox Island Mexico

9. Kunda Vegan Vegetarian Chiang Rai Chiang Rai Thailand

10. Hum Vegetarian, Cafe & Restaurant Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam

Best Brunch Spots Worldwide

1. Scarlett Green, London, United Kingdom

2. Mama Zonia, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3. Augusto Lisboa, Lisbon, Portugal

4. Billy Brunch, Barcelona, Spain

5. Salt Café, Edinburgh, United Kingdom

6. Spice Market, Doha, Qatar

7. Suzzi, Bordeaux, France

8. Les Bariolés de Maud, Paris, France

9. the kitchen table, Sentosa Island, Singapore

10. Zenith Brunch & Cocktails – Lisboa Lisbon Portugal

