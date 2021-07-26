NEW restrictions to fight COVID-19 infections introduced by the Valencian government have been branded as ‘consummating the death of the summer’.

Night curfews have been extended today(July 26) to 77 municipalities including important Costa Blanca tourist areas like Alicante and Benidorm.

Partido Popular opposition leader in the Valencian parliament, Carlos Mazon, said: “These actions are disproportionate and unjustified as they re-single out younger people and hospitality, along with a sudden closure of most municipalities that might be legally doubtful.”

The Valencian Superior Court gave full backing to the extended curfew areas last Thursday and also agreed to maintain a limit of ten people for gatherings.

Mazon also criticised the ‘letting-go’ of 3,000 health workers hired last year in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have been told the efforts of months ago were going to save the summer, but what has been consummated is exactly the opposite, which is the death of summer before it starts.”

He called for speedier vaccinations of people in their twenties and for more financial help to the hospitality sector.

Mazon’s comments were rubbished by the secretary-general of the PSPV-PSOE in the Valencian parliament.

Manola Mata said: “Mazon’s irresponsible attitude puts the lives of citizens at risk.”

“All of the measures introduced by Ximo Puig’s government are aimed at saving lives and every step is endorsed by science, the courts, and common sense.”

