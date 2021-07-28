A Covid-denier doctor has been suspended for six years and fined €16,660 for staging protests insisting that the coronavirus pandemic wasn’t real.

Angel Ruiz-Valdepeñas, 55, who practices as a medic on the island of Formentera, was sanctioned by the Official Medical Association of the Balearic Islands for a ‘serious violation of several articles of the code of medical ethics’.

Ruiz-Valdepeñas was pictured at a rally in Madrid last August where he led a group called ‘Medicos por la Verdad’ or ‘Doctors for truth’

Ángel, el expedientado y los 182 médicos 'negacionistas' contra la pandemia https://t.co/i7VL6875Rc — EL MUNDO (@elmundoes) August 12, 2020 Tweet about the news of the spanish newspaper El Mundo

The board decided unanimously to suspend Ruiz-Valdepeñas from professional practice for six years and issued the fine of €16,660 payable in 240 installments of €69,72 each.

The penalty was issued on January 27 but only came to light this week after the doctor in question refused to respond.

Dr Carles Recasens, a member of the general council of the Official Medical Association, said it was one of the harshest penalties ever imposed.

The fine seems to have done little to deter the covid-denier who earlier this month called on the medical establishment to admit how many patients were being treated for serious side-effects after receiving vaccines.

He said it was time to stop “cowardly doctors and cowardly nurses” from keeping quiet and making money out of the vaccination campaign.

?? Dr. Ruiz Valdepeñas: "Está muriendo mucha gente y otros padecen secuelas de por vida debido a la ?. Basta de Médicos y enfermeros cobardes. El 10% de los pacientes que están entrando en Urgencias son personas ? con efectos secundarios graves, muchos de ellos de por vida"… pic.twitter.com/7g9ICic54i — Jocker (@ulises37) July 13, 2021 “Many people are dying and others are suffering lifelong consequences because of the vaccine. Enough of the cowardly doctors and nurses” says Ruiz-Valdepeña

