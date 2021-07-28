IF you’re packing your bags for Spain, or just getting the barbeque out this weekend – the advice is to wear sunscreen.

But did you know that the factor on the bottle is not always accurate?

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), says there is confusion over labelling and it could be a skin cancer risk.

They have requested that 14 sunscreens currently sold on the Spanish market be taken off the shelves because of incorrect labelling.

Over half of sunscreen products tested did not live up to the SPF claim on their bottles, according to the study.

Researchers at AEMPS independently evaluated the Sun Protection Factor value of 19 sunscreen products — including lotions, sprays and sticks – and found that 14 of them had less SPF than the label promised.

Any reduction would block fewer UVB rays from sunlight, which can cause sunburn and skin cancer.

AEMPS has recommended that the companies voluntarily withdraw the tested batches and carry out additional trials to verify the safety of their products.

Sunscreens recalled for having less than 50SPF:

– ‘Les Cosmetiques sun ultimate sensitive SPF 50+ sun spray for sensitive skin’, by Carrefour Shopping Centers

– ‘Belle & Sun invisible solar mist SPF 50’, by Perseida Belleza

– ‘Isdin photoprotector fusion water SPF 50+

– Facial sunscreen for daily use ‘, by ISDIN

– ‘Farline solar spray SPF 50+ 200 mL Very high protection’, by Farline Comercializadora de Productos Farmacéuticos SA

– ‘Babaria solar protective mist SPF 50’, by Berioska

– ‘Seesee transparent sun spray SPF 50+’, by Cosmetrade

– ‘Piz Buin hydro infusion gel sunscreen SFP 50 High Protection’, by Johnson & Johnson Santé Beauté

– ‘Ladival sensitive skin SPF 50+’, from STADA Arzneimittel AG

– ‘Lancaster sun sensitive luminous tan comfort cream SPF 50+’, by Coty.

Sunscreens recalled for having less than 29.9 SPF

In these cases, the AEMPS has urged companies to voluntarily withdraw them, which are:

– ‘Abelay Sunscreen SPF50’, by Ab7 cosmetic

– ‘Mussvital fotoprotector spray aerosol ultra light 50+’, by Peroxfarma

– ‘Eucerin sun protection sensitive protect sun spray transparent dry touch SPF 50 high’, by Beiersdorf AG

– ‘Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydratation Solar Mist air soft SPF 50+ (High)’, by Wilkinson Sword

– ‘Australian gold SPF Botanical SPF 50 continuous spray’, by Biorius

