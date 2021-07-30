A teenage girl had a cardiac arrest after police chased her off a Denia beach for breaking the night-time curfew law.

The 15-year-old collapsed at the entrance to an urbanisation.

She was revived and taken to hospital.

The incident took place this morning(July 30) when officers on a Denia Policia Local beach buggy spotted a gathering of youngsters at 1.37 am on Els Molins beach.

The group broke the 1.00 am curfew law and left bags and chairs behind on the sand, as they ran home to the Cabanes 3 urbanisation.

All of the youngsters were on holiday with their families.

The 15-year-old girl, from La Coruña in northern Spain, suddenly collapsed and her friends waved anxiously to the police to signify a serious problem.

Officers began resuscitation manoeuvres and were helped by a doctor who happened to be on holiday.

Fortunately they managed to revive her and she was taken to Denia’s Marina Salud Hospital.

She was admitted to the intensive care unit where her condition was described as stable.

