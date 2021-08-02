NINE of ten people admitted to intensive care units in Valencian Community hospitals between July 19 and 25 were not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The regional health ministry said that only 7.9% of new ICU patients had been fully immunised.

Those with the coronavirus were younger people who had yet to be vaccinated or patients with a medical condition who could have the vaccine.

Away from intensive care, 81.4% of total hospital admissions for COVID-19 had not received both vaccine doses.

Valencia’s health minister, Ana Barcelo, said: “The figures show once again that vaccination is the main asset that we have against coronavirus infections.”

“The virus is still with us and we must follow all safety measures to keep it bay,” she added.

Barcelo also appealed to vaccinated residents to wear a mask and to follow social distancing rules because of their ability to pass on COVID-19 to the unvaccinated.

The Valencian region is planning just under 280,000 vaccinations this week.

Over 174,000 Pfizer doses are scheduled to go into the arms of people aged 20 and 29 years.

As of last Thursday(July 29), 3.25 million residents had got at least one vaccine shot, with 2.66 million of those fully immunised.

