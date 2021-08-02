A woman was kidnapped as an Elche drugs deal turned sour.

Her boyfriend was selling marijuana to a group in the city and they took his stash without paying him.

They then demanded a large sum of money from him to get his partner released.

Unable to cough up the cash, he went to the Policia Nacional and told them everything.

Officers surrounded the Elche address and freed her.

Her five captors were arrested with 1.5 kilos of marijuana seized.

The kidnap victim and her boyfriend were also arrested for drug trafficking.

A major operation was then launched to find the other kidnappers and drug dealers at their Vega Baja region homes.

Three people were detained in Almoradi, Daya Nueva, and Daya Vieja.

One of those arrested was described by police as ‘extremely violent’ with an existing criminal record for assault.

The 11 detainees, aged 29 to 39, were Spanish, German, Irish, and Romanian nationals.