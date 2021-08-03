ALTHOUGH Spain has only vaccinated just over half the population, it will be giving away any remaining Oxford vaccines to Latin America.

The decision comes as fears continue to rise over whether the vaccine is to blame for increased numbers of thrombosis – though this is ‘very rare’.

More than 51 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered in Europe, which implies that one person will suffer with thrombosis every 100,000 jabs, and one in every half a million could die – approximately.

The Ministry of Health explained that in the UE, until June 27, 479 cases had been reported of thrombosis, of which 100 had a fatal outcome.

Spain to giveaway remaining AstraZeneca vaccines (Photo by Ramon Costa / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)

As such, Spain’s Ministry of Health has revealed that it will not be signing any more contracts with AstraZeneca, and will instead be giving its remaining store of over 20 million pre-paid vaccines to Latin America.

The Ministry has confirmed that they have enough leftover AstraZeneca vaccines in the freezer for those who are due their second jab – this is generally for those over 60-years-old as Spain stopped the vaccination for many under the age of 60 earlier this year.

Some 9.5 million doses of the formula have been administered in Spain giving protection against the virus to just over 4.4 million people, the equivalent of 9.3 per cent of the population.