A man has been arrested for the alleged sexual assault of three children bathing at a Sagunto beach.

He even tried to swim away from a police buggy patrol after the youngsters reported what happened

The 32-year-old local resident is accused of inappropriately touching three girls aged 12, 13, and 15

The abuse happened yesterday late afternoon(August 3) at around 7.00 pm.

The youngsters were swimming at Puerto de Sagunto beach when the man approached and abused them.

The girls told their adult family members, an aunt and grandmother, about the assaults.

They in turn informed officers from the Sagunto Policia Local who were patrolling the area on their beach buggy.

The alleged pervert was still in the sea but spotted the complaint being made.

He tried to swim to another part of the shore but was cornered by another police patrol.

Sagunto’s mayor, Dario Moreno, said: “The quick arrest of this alleged child sexual abuser demonstrates the professionalism and speed of the Policia Local.”

Moreno added that counselling would be ‘offered’ to the children and their families.