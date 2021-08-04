EL Campello is to shut its beaches at night because youngsters are coming in from Alicante to stage illegal parties.

The council will impose a 1.00 am to 6.00 am closure from August 6 for ten days.

El Campello council says dozens of young people are gathering on beaches at Carrer la Mer(pictured above) and Muchavista to dodge night curfews in neighbouring Alicante and other centres.

A council security spokesperson said: “Up to 25 complaints were made last weekend over botellons and parties, many of which involved young people from outside the town.”

“That resulted in an extra workload for our police services.”

The Policia Local say they took over 40 calls over illegal beach gatherings at the weekend and were so stretched that got back up from the Guardia Civil.

El Campello council has promised strict police controls to stop the gatherings that they branded as ‘almost unprecedented in the municipality’.

The authority warned that fines of up to €3,000 can be imposed on transgressors or their parents if offenders are under 18.

