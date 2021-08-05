SIGNIFICANT falls in week-to-week COVID infection totals are being maintained in the Valencian Community.

Figures today(August 5) stand at 2,073 new cases compared to 2,968 on July 29, and 3,159 infections on July 22.

Today’s total is also 224 lower than yesterday.

Seven deaths through COVID were reported today with the pandemic total now at 7,526, a rise of 29 since last Thursday.

Hospitalisations are maintaining their steady reduction over the last week or so.

625 people are being treated for the coronavirus, a fall of 74 since July 29, and 33 fewer than yesterday.

Intensive care patient numbers, which have been climbing slowly in recent weeks, have gone down slightly.

Today’s total is 107, four fewer than yesterday, and four higher on a week-to-week basis.

3,149,816 people have got at least one vaccine shot in the Valencian Community, of which 2,847, 691 have been fully inoculated.

