THE popular fashion store is coming to Marbella’s La Cañada shopping centre at the end of August.

After months of construction, the Irish company behind the global brand has finally announced the grand opening on August 24.

Set over two floors, with more than 4,000 square meters of commercial space, the new Primark will create over 100 jobs.

The two-story store will open on August 24 in La Cañada

This will be the 12th store to open in Andalucia and take the total number of Primark shops in Spain to 52.

“We are delighted to be opening our first store in Marbella,” said the general director of Primark in Spain and Portugal, Carlos Inacio.

“Primark is already a well-known brand in Andalucia and Malaga province, and we are proud to offer even more great fashion at incredible prices to our customers in Marbella and throughout the region, when we open later this month.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, extensive safety measures have been put in place to help protect employees and customers, including a strict social distancing protocol, transparent screens on all checkouts, and increased cleaning throughout the store.

