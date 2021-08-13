A Russian man had a lucky escape after a boat explosion blew him into the water at Altea’s Greenwich Marina.

The blast happened at around 7.30 pm yesterday evening(August 12).

The victim, aged in his 50s, was working on his seven metre-long boat’s engine.

One theory is that a mixture of gases in a confined space cuased the blast.

Reports said the man suffered first and second degree burns across 30% of his body.

Despite the severity of the incident, he was described as being not ‘seriously ill’.

Eyewitnesses saw the man thrown into the air before ending up in the water.

Nobody else was injured with the man’s son not on board at the time.

Ambulances and a medical helicopter were scrambled to the site along with Benidorm firefighters.

The helicopter was not needed as he was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The boat suffered only minimal damage helped by its fuel supply not catching fire in the aftermath of the blast.

