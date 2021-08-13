AN Irish gang boss implicated in the notorious Regency Hotel boxing event shooting in Dublin has been arrested on the Costa del Sol.
Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was detained by undercover police yesterday afternoon (Thursday, August 12) in the resort town of Fuengirola.
Spanish police working with Irish cops pounced on the 58-year-old as he went for a walk.
The former crime lord, who had masterminded a bloody feud with the rival Kinahan clan which spilled onto the streets of the Costa del Sol, was wanted under a European Arrest Warrant.
Hutch is wanted by Irish police for the murder of David Byrne during the Regency Hotel attack in February 2016.
Two men died after four gangsters, dressed as policemen, tried to assassinate Daniel Kinahan at the weigh-in of a boxing title fight in Dublin.
Kinahan, who organised the fight, was forced to escape through a window of the Regency Hotel.
The son of then gang boss Christy Kinahan was allegedly the main target of the shooting. The attack was revenge for the murder of The Monk’s nephew Gary Hutch in Spain.
A revenge attack days later saw Eddie Hutch Snr – the brother of Gerry Hutch – killed in his home by four gunmen.
Kinahan associate ‘Fat Freddie’ Thompson was subsequently arrested and had his clothes confiscated for forensic testing.
The feud between the two gangs has so far claimed 18 lives in Ireland and Spain.
READ MORE:
- Irish hitman James Quinn WILL serve 22-year sentence after losing appeal to overturn conviction for Gary Hutch murder on…
- Kinahan gang member arrested for murder of Irish expat Gary Hutch is linked to another Costa del Sol killing
- Kinahan-Hutch crime feud takes toll on gangsters’ love lives