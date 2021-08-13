AN Irish gang boss implicated in the notorious Regency Hotel boxing event shooting in Dublin has been arrested on the Costa del Sol.

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch was detained by undercover police yesterday afternoon (Thursday, August 12) in the resort town of Fuengirola.

Spanish police working with Irish cops pounced on the 58-year-old as he went for a walk.

The former crime lord, who had masterminded a bloody feud with the rival Kinahan clan which spilled onto the streets of the Costa del Sol, was wanted under a European Arrest Warrant.

Hutch is wanted by Irish police for the murder of David Byrne during the Regency Hotel attack in February 2016.

Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch

Two men died after four gangsters, dressed as policemen, tried to assassinate Daniel Kinahan at the weigh-in of a boxing title fight in Dublin.

Kinahan, who organised the fight, was forced to escape through a window of the Regency Hotel.

The son of then gang boss Christy Kinahan was allegedly the main target of the shooting. The attack was revenge for the murder of The Monk’s nephew Gary Hutch in Spain.

A revenge attack days later saw Eddie Hutch Snr – the brother of Gerry Hutch – killed in his home by four gunmen.

The body of Eddie Hutch being removed in Dublin. Photo: Cordon Press

Kinahan associate ‘Fat Freddie’ Thompson was subsequently arrested and had his clothes confiscated for forensic testing.

The feud between the two gangs has so far claimed 18 lives in Ireland and Spain.

