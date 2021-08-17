THERE are currently 87 accessible beaches for people with reduced mobility and functional diversity throughout the Valencia region.

Up to 46 towns and cities have adapted stretches of sand with all the necessary equipment to allow everyone to enjoy the summer with equal opportunities.

The regional Equality and Inclusive Policies department of the Generalitat this year invested over €85,900 in the facilities, spread evenly along the Valencian coastline with 27 accessible points in Alicante, 36 in Valencia and 24 in Castellon.

The regional Accessible Beaches Plan covers all the services required by beachgoers, including reserved parking, access ramps and platforms, shaded areas, amphibious wheelchairs and crutches, shower chairs, mobility cranes, and more.

Specialised personnel are always on hand to assist users during the opening times of each access point – which are clearly stated on signposts at each area – and all COVID protection measures are observed to guarantee the safety of all.

Users are advised to contact the relevant Town Hall to obtain specific information on each point and click here for more details.

A wheelchair access point to a Valencian beach (Photo by Wikimedia Commons)

List of towns and cities with disabled beach access:

– Alicante Province: Alicante city, Altea, Benidorm, Calpe, El Campello, Dénia, Elche, Guardamar del Segura, Jávea, Orihuela, Pilar de la Horadada, Santa Pola, Teulada/Moraira, Torrevieja, Villajoyosa.

– Valencia Province: Alboraya, Bellreguard, Canet d’En Berenguer, Cullera, Daimús, El Puig, Gandia, Miramar, Oliva, Piles, La pobla de farnals, Puçol, Sagunto, Sueca, Tavernes de la Valldigna, Valencia city, Xeraco.

– Castellon Province: Alcala de Xivert, Alcossebre, Almassora, Almenara, Benicarlo, Benicassim, Burriana, Castellon de la Plana, Moncofa, Nules, Oropesa, Peñiscola, Torreblanca, Vinaros, Chilches.