HAVING absconded from Picassent prison in Valencia, a 31-year-old Spanish man is back behind bars after hiding in Guardamar for eight months.

BACK BEHIND BARS: Picassent prison, Valencia

He had been granted prison leave in December 2020 and had not returned after his break from detention.

Guardamar’s Guardia Civil located the fugitive after a tip-off from a member of the public.

He was known to have occupied an empty property in the coastal town, but he was apprehended whilst driving a car around the area.

His documents were that of a Cuenca man and proven to be false, with an investigation quickly revealing his true identity.

The man had three other arrest warrants in place: one for his return to prison, two Alicante criminal courts and one Santander criminal court.

The crimes of document falsification, usurpation of civil status, against road safety and lacking a driving license were added to his record as well as the violation of his sentence and the court requisitions.

