HAVING absconded from Picassent prison in Valencia, a 31-year-old Spanish man is back behind bars after hiding in Guardamar for eight months.
He had been granted prison leave in December 2020 and had not returned after his break from detention.
Guardamar’s Guardia Civil located the fugitive after a tip-off from a member of the public.
He was known to have occupied an empty property in the coastal town, but he was apprehended whilst driving a car around the area.
His documents were that of a Cuenca man and proven to be false, with an investigation quickly revealing his true identity.
The man had three other arrest warrants in place: one for his return to prison, two Alicante criminal courts and one Santander criminal court.
The crimes of document falsification, usurpation of civil status, against road safety and lacking a driving license were added to his record as well as the violation of his sentence and the court requisitions.
