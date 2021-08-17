Her Majesty’s Naval Base in Gibraltar gave a warm welcome to the Royal Navy’s HMS Protector on Monday.

HMS Protector is deployed for 330 days a year and has recently undergone a major refurbishment ahead of its first visit to Antarctica since 2019.

HMS Protector arrives in Gibraltar (Credit: Info Gibraltar)

HMS Protector, affectionately dubbed the Royal Navy’s ‘Swiss Army Knife’, and her crew are prepared for any eventuality as they sail to the southernmost continent.

Credit: Info Gibraltar

On its way, the ship will pass through the Ascension and Saint Helena Islands, sending updates to the marine cartography of the British Overseas Territories.

HMS Protector arrives in Gibraltar (Credit: Info Gibraltar)

READ ALSO: