A COSTA BLANCA sailing club is helping Orihuela City Council with their “Choose Recycle” campaign.

The Dehesa de Campoamor Nautical Club has joined the plastic recycling awareness campaign, part of the ayuntamiento’s Environment and Street Cleaning project.

ENVIRONMENTALLY AWARE: Students at the sailing school

Some 30 children attend the school every week where as well as learning about sailing, they can also have fun and now choose how they recycle plastic.

José Antonio Tomás of the Sailing Club said: “This initiative arises so that through our school it is also possible to raise awareness about the importance of recycling.”

“GREAT BEACHES”: Dámaso Aparicio visits the Campoamar club

Continuing: “We ask that people do not throw plastic into the sea, so we have chosen the colour yellow to send the message and remind people.”

Dámaso Aparicio, the Councillor for the Environment and Street Cleaning, stressed the importance of awareness: “We have great beaches but we must continue to encourage and promote the message of ‘Orihuela Choose Recycle.”

