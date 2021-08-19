THE whole of Malaga has been given the green light to transition into Alert Level 2.

Following a meeting by the territorial committee of High Impact Public Health Alerts yesterday afternoon to analyse the epidemiological situation of each municipality, all health districts in Malaga province have been approved to drop down into a lower-risk level.

The transition to a lower alert level sees a further easing of COVID-19 measures, especially with regard to the capacity in hotels and establishments.

As of midnight today, following the publication in the Official Gazette of the Andalucian Regional Government (BOJA), the hospitality sector will be permitted to have 100% capacity on terraces and 75% indoors, with a maximum of six people per table indoors, and eight people outdoors.

For civil and religious ceremonies, 60% capacity is permitted, banquets may have 100% capacity outdoors, with a maximum of 400 people, eight per table and 75% capacity indoors with a maximum of 150 people.

Likewise, 75% capacity is permitted in shops, while street markets are allowed 100% capacity.

Furthermore, no municipality has exceeded the rate of 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in two weeks meaning that no restriction on night-time mobility has been requested in any municipality in the province.

The incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days has also dropped in all of Malaga’s health districts, and stands as follows:

Malaga health district: 555.3 (down from 787.5 a week ago).

Valle del Guadalhorce: 446.6 (down from 596.3 a week ago).

La Vega antequerana: 442.9 (down from 595.4 a week ago).

Costa del Sol: 418.0 (down from 560.6 a week ago).

Serrania de Ronda: 332.7 (down from 543.6 a week ago).

Axarquia: 285.6 (down from 443.2 a week ago).

READ MORE: