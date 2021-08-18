1,290 new coronavirus cases were recorded today(August 18) in the Valencian Community as COVID-19 infection rates maintain their fall.

Last Wednesday, 1,629 cases were declared, and a fortnight ago(August 4), there were 2,297 infections.

As has been the case for most of the pandemic, the Wednesday figure is always substantially higher than the previous day, when 765 infections were announced.

12 deaths have been announced today, all of which occurred in the last seven days.

The pandemic death toll is now 7,605, which is a rise of 61 on a week-to week comparison.

The important barometer of hospital admissions is maintaining its downward trend.

They are now at 529, down from 616 a week ago, and 14 less than yesterday.

Patients in intensive care remain the same as yesterday at 87, which is 20 fewer than a week ago.

