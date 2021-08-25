ARRIVALS to Andalucia from international airports reached 545,200 passengers in July, 12.4% of the national total.

According to data released by Turespaña, this figure places the region as the fourth destination behind the Balearic Islands, Madrid and Catalunya.

Additionally, international passenger arrivals to Spain reached almost 4.4 million people in July, more than double that of a year ago.

The figure also reaches 41.8% of the arrivals registered in the same month of 2019, pre-covid and the last year that can be considered ‘normal.’

The Balearic Islands was the community with the most arrivals, with 30.4% of the total share (1,332,029 passengers), thanks mainly to the increase in arrivals from Germany and the UK, followed by Madrid, with a 17.8 %of the share and 782,044 passengers; Catalunya, 16.1 % and 704,530 passengers; Andalucia, 12.4 % and 545,200 passengers; Valencia, 11.5 % and 506,793 passengers; and the Canary Islands, with 9.7 % of the share and 425,826 passengers.

By airports, Palma de Mallorca airport received the highest volume of international passengers (958,027, 21.8% of the total), followed by Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas (782,044, 17.8% of the total); Barcelona (663,706, 15.1%) and Malaga (459,685, 10.5%).

For the first time so far this year, the UK is positioned as the second market of origin, behind Germany and with a growth in the number of arrivals compared to June of 287%, to 605,897 passengers, despite the fact that Spain remains amber on the British traffic light colour scale, meaning that residents of this country must quarantine upon their return to the UK if they are not vaccinated.

“In just one month, arrivals from international airports have grown by 87.8% thanks, among other factors, to the full effectiveness of the EU COVID certificate, of which more than one million one hundred thousand have been validated in Spain, facilitating transit to these international passengers. If June marked the best record since the beginning of the pandemic, the July data show that the recovery in international mobility continues to consolidate, placing us in a better scenario than last year, despite the restrictions derived from the fifth wave,” said the Secretary of State for Tourism Fernando Valdes.

