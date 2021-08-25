COVID-19 case figures for the Valencian Community have shown unvaccinated teenagers and young people dramatically pushing up infection rates.

The region as a whole now averages 244.65 infections per 100,000 people.

Spain’s average comes in at 305.61 and the Valencian region now has the third lowest rate in the country.

After 47 consecutive days of being in the ‘extreme’ risk category, the Community has gone into the lower threshold of ‘maximum’ risk.

The worst figure in the current COVID-19 wave was on July 26 with 592.54 cases per 100,000.

The statistical age breakdown reveals where the problems are coming from and why authorities have been trying to stop illegal gatherings of younger people.

The highest incidence of infections is in the 12 to 19 age range with 607.97 cases per 100,000 people.

That’s followed by 530.68 cases in the 20 to 29 age group.

A major vaccination push is taking to place to get younger people jabbed, especially with the imminent start of the new school and college year next month.

The Delta variant accounts for over 94% of new coronavirus cases in the Valencian Community.

Hospitalisations are below the national average, with 4.68% of total ward-admitted patients being treated for COVID-19, with 12.60% of intensive care bed occupied by coronavirus sufferers.

