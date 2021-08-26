COVID-19 case figures have fallen again on both a daily and weekly basis in the Valencian Community today(August 26).

836 new infections were reported today, compared to 961 a week ago and 1,593 on August 12.

The day-to-day comparison shows a fall of 173 cases on Wednesday’s total.

Alicante Province is continuing to report the most cases at 430, with Valencia Province on 331, and just 75 in Castellon Province.

Five deaths caused by COVID-19 were reported today with the pandemic total now at 7,642, up by 29 since last Thursday.

Hospital admissions continue to show significant reductions.

They now stand at 425, which is 13 fewer than yesterday.

The weekly comparisons reflect the downward push with 501 admissions on August 19, and 583 hospitalisations a fortnight ago.

ICU numbers have gone up for a second day to 94, which is one more than yesterday and eight more on a week-to-week comparison.