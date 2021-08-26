THE Junta has not proposed a night curfew for any municipality in the region.

For the first time since July 22, there are no municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants that exceed the incidence rate of 1,000 cases, the threshold set at the beginning of the summer to activate the protocol for a night-time lockdown.

Following yesterday’s meeting by the Advisory Council on High Impact Public Health Alerts, the so-called committee of experts has agreed that, since there are no municipalities with more than 5,000 inhabitants that exceed the threshold set, curfew will not be proposed in any municipality in the region.

Those localities with less than 5,000 inhabitants that have registered a high incidence rate this Wednesday will undergo specific evaluations to determine the measures to be taken.

In addition, new alert levels have been established in the region, in force since 00:00 hours this Thursday, 26 August, and sees the whole of Andalucia at alert level 2 or below.

The lowest health alert level, alert level 1, has been granted to all the health districts in the North of Almeria and the South of Granada.

The current incidence rate for the region stands at 307 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

READ MORE: