ELCHE police have arrested a man who stalked a woman around a popular tourist beach on the southern Costa Blanca.

The 42-year-old used a hidden USB spy camera(pictured above) that recorded footage of female beach goers at Arenales del Sol.

The videos included his 26-year-old stalking victim.

The harassed woman spotted him following her around on public roads for a week.

She also noticed him constantly watching her on the beach.

The victim was not going to make a complaint but her family persuaded her to change her mind.

They went to the Elche Policia Local station in Arenales del Sol and told officers that the man was currently standing next to the beach

A police patrol approached him and noticed him fiddling around with something in his backpack.

When challenged, he admitted the pack contained a USB camera which recorded video of women.

He was arrested and denounced for recording and harassing the 26-year-old complainant.