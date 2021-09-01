A MAN from Paterna (Valencia) is facing up to 18 years in prison for allegedly helping his 15-year-old son stab a relative to death during the birthday party for the victim’s seven-year-old daughter.

The incident took place on the evening of September 21, 2019 in La Coma neighbourhood, when Fernando, 28, was celebrating his young daughter’s birthday with family and friends.

At some point an argument broke out due to undisclosed causes between Fernando and his wife, which escalated when the woman slashed a tyre on her husband’s car to prevent him from driving in a drunken state.

According to evidence given in court, the man reacted by punching and kicking his wife, prompting the woman’s 15-year-old cousin to step in to defend her and leading to a confrontation between Fernando and the minor.

Witnesses report that the teenager then left the party to go in search of his father, who upon hearing what had happened returned with his son and armed with a large knife.

Paterna town hall (Photo by Wikimedia Commons)

The 15-year-old admitted stabbing Fernando once in the abdomen, causing a massive haemorrhage and killing him on the spot.

Due to the attacker’s age, he was sentenced to four years in a young offender’s home while his father was remanded in custody awaiting his own trial, which began this week independently from his son’s.

According to the prosecution, the teenager’s father actively participated in the murder by holding the victim down to allow his son to stab him without giving Fernando any chance to defend himself.

The father is facing up to 18 years for being an accessory to murder with malice aforethought.

Calls by the defence to take into consideration the alleged violence of Francisco against his wife were dismissed by the judge, as there is no previous record of assault between the couple.

In addition, the fact that the attack did not take place straight after the argument, but some time later, justifies the aggravating circumstance of malice aforethought.

