A FATHER has been arrested at Glasgow Airport in connection with allegedly abducting his own daughter and jetting off to Spain.

Lee Rogers was being hunted by police after he was accused of snatching two-year-old tot Gracie-May from her home in Lancaster and flying her to Alicante via the Scottish airport on August 25.

Police had launched a desperate appeal for the return of the youngster and both dad Rogers and mum Kelly Gibson, 35, were wanted on suspicion of child abduction.

The toddler was taken to a ‘place of safety’ on Sunday after returning to the UK at Manchester Airport in the company of a woman.

Police Scotland have confirmed that her father Rogers was arrested after arriving at Glasgow Airport on Tuesday.

A Lancashire Police force statement said: “Further to our earlier appeal we can confirm a man wanted by police after flying with a woman and child to Spain has been arrested.

“Lee Rogers, 39, was wanted by officers after boarding a flight with a woman and Gracie-May Rogers on August 25.

“Gracie-May, two, from Lancaster, returned to Manchester Airport in the company of a woman on Sunday (August 29) and was taken to a place of safety.

A 35-year-old woman who we wanted to speak to in connection with Gracie-May’s disappearance was detained by officers without incident. She is not under arrest and will be voluntarily interviewed in due course.

“Rogers was arrested at Glasgow Airport yesterday (Tuesday, August 31) on suspicion of abduction and is in custody.

“We would like to again thank everybody who shared our appeal and played a key role in helping with our investigation to find Gracie-May.”

