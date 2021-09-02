FOUR Alicante housemates got into an argument which saw one of them thrown out of a second-floor apartment window.

Three Algerian men, two aged 21 and the other 31, have been arrested by the Policia Nacional and charged with attempted homicide.

The incident happened at around 1.00 am yesterday morning(September 1) at a property on Calle San Fulgencio.

The injured 32-year-old man suffered multiple injuries but remained conscious.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to Alicante General Hospital.

Police are trying to find out what prompted the assault.

The men recently arrived in Alicante having travelled together on a ship from Algeria.