WITH domestic travellers saving the day for Valencian tourism and prompting a 30% increase in hotel occupation throughout the region (as reported by The Olive Press), one town in particular stands out as a major success story – Gandia.

The capital of La Safor district in Valencia Province has hit record levels of business this summer, with packed bars and restaurants both at the beach area and in the town in July and August.

Many establishments have reported their highest ever profits in any single summer campaign, while hoteliers admit they did not expect such a good season and, on a slightly lower scale, holiday apartment rental owners also reveal that July and August have been good.

Gandia’s success mirrors that of nearby Cullera and Denia (Alicante), where domestic tourism plays a far greater role than international visitors and many holidaymakers from other parts of Spain – largely Madrid – own second homes, which guarantees business for the catering trade.

But even more impressive is the fact that, as well as being a prime destination for domestic tourism once again, Gandia was one of only four Spanish resorts to register an increase in overnight stays on behalf of foreign visitors, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE).

Figures published by the INE also show that the capital of La Safor achieved the fifth highest rentability rating for the hotel sector in Spain in July, after Marbella, Estepona, Tarifa and Cadiz – all in Andalucia.

The good news was shared by Gandia Mayor Jose Manuel Prieto following a meeting with local authorities and business managers at the town hall this week.

Prieto also revealed that the council will maintain the full programme of summer leisure, sporting and cultural events offered to visitors throughout September, as this month is also expected to be busy – weather permitting.

