THIS is the moment 32 passengers were rescued from the ferry that smashed into an islet off the coast of Ibiza.

In the dramatic footage, released by the Guardia Civil, it shows passengers arriving to Ibiza Port by the force’s boat after being taken off the crashed vessel.

The FRS owned San Gwann fast ferry had been on its way to Formentera on Saturday evening when it ran aground on the islet of Es Malvins.

A total of 25 people were reportedly injured, with nine being airlifted and which included a 10-year-old boy who was flown by helicopter to Mallorca’s Son Espases hospital.

The child had been in intensive care since his arrival, but this morning his condition vastly improved and he was moved out of the critical care unit.

The ferry had been left stranded on the islet but yesterday, was towed to the end of the port.

The ferry will remain in Ibiza Port while the incident remains under investigation ©theOlivePress

In a meeting to review the incident, the CEO of the German shipping company, Ronny Moriana, said that this was the first accident to happen in its 150-year history.

He also said that the captain of the ship was ‘very experienced’, working for the company for over a decade.

READ MORE: