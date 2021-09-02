SHE’S one of the biggest pop stars in the world, with a legion of loyal fans and a happy marriage to football sensation Gerard Pique.

But despite being one of best selling singers and a doting mum of two, Shakira has had her plate full this summer with an ongoing tax evasion lawsuit.

Yet the Hips Don’t Lie star seemed to shake off her stresses to enjoy a carefree vacation with her family in Spain last week.

The 44-year-old Columbian bombshell was all-smiles despite her £13million tax evasion scandal, in which Spanish prosecutors accused her of six offences, which could result in jail time if she is convicted.

The singer showered her sons, Milan, 8, and Sasha, 6, with affection as the family relaxed onboard a 45ft yacht while soaking up the sun during their vacation to the Costa Brava.

Instagram: Shakira

Despite her happy-go-lucky smiles while out, Shakira is dealing with a mountain of issues behind closed doors.

In court documents seen by the El Pais newspaper, the judge said that it was not an issue of ‘guilt or innocence’ but the process was all about evidence.

The document said that Shakira’s legal team and the Spanish Tax Agency had ‘totally opposite views’ and that ‘only a trial could determine who is right’.

It’s alleged that Shakira hid money in companies based in tax havens.

She testified before the judge at a Catalunya court in June 2019 for almost 90 minutes.

The singer, who lives with Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, only responded to questions posed by her own lawyer.

Shakira insisted she was not living full-time in Spain until 2015 and was based in the Bahamas.

That meant she was not liable to pay tax in Spain between 2011 and 2014.

Prosecutors are accusing her of six tax offences and if a deal is not struck with them, she faces a trial and if convicted, a possible prison term in addition to paying out over €14 million.

The judge also found ‘enough evidence’ against Shakira’s co-defendant, her former lawyer and tax advisor, despite public prosecutors saying that he ‘did not commit a crime’.

The next stage will see a written report sent to the judge by prosecutors outlining the punishment requested for Shakira’s alleged transgression.

She has already paid between €17 and €20 million to tax authorities to clear ‘debts’.

READ MORE SHAKIRA IN SPANISH TAX PROBE

SHAKIRA JOINS TOP INTERNATIONAL FIGURES TO HELP ‘SAVE THE PLANET’