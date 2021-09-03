A BRITISH expat whose mother died after weeks of ‘criminal neglect’ and ‘abuse’ by staff at Torrevieja Hospital is convinced she’s one of many more who have suffered in a similar way.

So much so, he has set up an online collective of families that have suffered at the hands of staff that are there to care.

HAPPIER HEALTHIER TIMES: George Marshall, with mum Kathy

IMAGE COPYRIGHT: Olive Press Spain

George Marshall, of San Miguel de Salinas, is hoping that joining with others and speaking up about certain practices at the hospital will raise awareness and pressure authorities to make improvements in care.

Speaking exclusively with The Olive Press, he explained that his 73-year-old mum, Kathleen Marshall, had been admitted into Torrevieja Hospital after her doctor had concerns that she wasn’t eating or drinking enough.

He revealed: “From being physically fit and simply needing controlled rehydration, she died of blood poisoning through bed sores brought on by criminal neglect.”

Continuing: “How she suffered was criminal, but I saw that she wasn’t the only one in there to suffer abuse at the hands of staff.”

The 51-year-old welder claimed that patients of all nationalities were routinely humiliated, abused or just ignored during their stay, with nursing staff spending more time on social media than caring.

The tragedy of his mother’s death was only in August 2021, the same month that a young British mum was allegedly dismissed and sent home to die despite having dangerous and obvious blood clots.

The Marshall family, including wife Sharon and daughter Rhianna, are convinced they’re not alone, and are asking others to get in touch with their stories.

FINAL DAYS: George with his 73-year-old mother, just before she passed

Both recent deaths have prompted grieving families into asking if there is an underlying problem with staff, training and routines at Torrevieja Hospital.

By approaching the relevant authorities en masse, they want to ensure that others don’t suffer in the way that Kathleen did.

The English-language version of the Facebook page page is clickable here

