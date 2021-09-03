THE popular Oktoberfest beer festival, an event that was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns to tourism hotspot Torremolinos.

The councillor for Foreign Residents of Torremolinos City Council, Aida Blanes, has announced that the sixth edition of the Oktoberfest in Torremolinos, will be held next week, from Wednesday, September 8, to Sunday, September 12.

Due to the works currently being carried out in the usual location of the Plaza de La Nogalera, the popular Bavarian beer festival, which promotes traditional Bavarian culture and gastronomy, will take place this year in the oasis of the beach of the Plaza del Remo, in La Carihuela.

There, attendees will be able to enjoy live music and typical German culinary specialties such as cheese, white wine, pretzels, or sausages, among others, and all at great prices.

The councillor explained that this edition will include all the necessary COVID-19 health security measures for the event to be a success.

“Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were not able to celebrate this festival that we like so much, so we are happy that this year we can do it, and also, in an incomparable setting such as on the beach at La Carihuela,” she said.

The event will run from 12 noon to midnight each day, and entry will be free until the full capacity is reached.

According to Blanes, 25% of the population of Torremolinos is of foreign origin, something that ‘enriches the municipality as a society’ and the event, which is inclusive for foreigners, for those who visit, and also for all the residents of Torremolinos to enjoy is ‘an example of our diversity,’ added Blanes.

