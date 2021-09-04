THE hotel Can Ferrereta de Santanyí, located in the historic centre of Santanyí, has been listed as the best boutique hotel for its “exquisite style and excellent service” by National Geographic Magazine.

Also listed on Small Luxury Hotels of the World it describes Can Ferrereta as, ‘A magical retreat in one of Mallorca’s least-discovered areas’.

Idyllic Can Ferreta. Photo from hotel website.

Can Ferrereta resort is located in the southeast of Mallorca just a short distance from the best beaches on the island.

The iconic 17th century residence has been restored into an Eden of contemporary art, design and architecture.

The hotel is made up of three buildings all of which have been meticulously restored preserving the heritage of Mallorcan architecture. It consists of 32 rooms and suites, has two restaurants, a pool, gym and a luxury spa complete with hammam and sauna.

“This farmhouse has been transformed into a boutique sanctuary that makes an unforgettable first impression,” as described in National Geographic, by the world-renowned geography and travel magazine, which also highlighted its gastronomic offer.

The Ocre restaurant, highly valued by the magazine, is built on an old cellar with wooden beams, which has preserved its original stone arches. In addition to its main room, there is a private room for eight people, with access to a small interior landscaped patio, and several outdoor tables in the Mallorcan patio.

