TORREVIEJA Local Police have issued an urgent appeal for public collaboration to find the driver of a distinctive motorcycle, after a cyclist was run over on Friday September 3.

SCENE OF HIT & RUN: “La Veleta” roundabout in Torrevieja

IMAGE SOURCE: Google Maps

The biker fled after the incident, timed at 8.25pm, at the roundabout of the “La Veleta” Urbanization, located on Avenida Desiderio Rodríguez with CV-95.

A champagne-coloured large-engined motorcycle, now missing the left rear-view mirror lost in the collision, is being hunted.

The Policia Local of Torrevieja have taken to social media in a bid to bring the biker to justice, publishing an image of a motorcycle similar to that involved.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS BIKE? The 700cc Honda Deauville said to be involved

The vehicle appears to be a 700cc Honda Deauville.

Anyone with information must call 965 705 326 or 112.

