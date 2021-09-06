TORREVIEJA Local Police have issued an urgent appeal for public collaboration to find the driver of a distinctive motorcycle, after a cyclist was run over on Friday September 3.
The biker fled after the incident, timed at 8.25pm, at the roundabout of the “La Veleta” Urbanization, located on Avenida Desiderio Rodríguez with CV-95.
A champagne-coloured large-engined motorcycle, now missing the left rear-view mirror lost in the collision, is being hunted.
The Policia Local of Torrevieja have taken to social media in a bid to bring the biker to justice, publishing an image of a motorcycle similar to that involved.
The vehicle appears to be a 700cc Honda Deauville.
Anyone with information must call 965 705 326 or 112.
