FALLAS 2021 went up in smoke last night (Sunday) in what was widely considered one of the strangest editions in the history of the festivities.

Traditionally taking place every March, last year saw one of the very few cancellations in history due to the coronavirus.

‘La cremà’ (‘the burning’)

This year the happened… but six months late.

In addition, the nocturnal curfew meant that all the monuments had to be burned before 1am.

Valencia Mayor Joan Ribo with the Falleras Mayores

Even so, 700 fallas were devoured by the flames after several days on display, in Valencia city and other major cities such as Gandia (La Safor).

Hotel occupation over the four days the festivities lasted reached 60% – and added to the delay due to covid, organisers also had the weather to deal with, which left such unique images as a monument of a fallera as if she were crying (pictured before the downpour).

‘The crying fallera’

The storms also caused other problems, such as collapsing statues due to the wind, but the final result was celebrated by everyone involved.

All photos by Cordon Press.

