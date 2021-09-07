COPS have arrested a dad in Valencia over claims he deliberately dumped his two-year-old daughter during the Fallas festivities.

The 39-year-old man was arrested by police in Gandia after a hunt for the tot’s parents was sparked after she was spotted walking alone at night on the road.

Concerned residents raised the alarm after they found the little girl wandering alone on the exit road from Gandia to Barx at around 8.50pm on Friday.

Police took the stranded child into their care and launched a search for her parents.

Around 30 minutes later they found a man some 500 meters away who ‘could not maintain his balance and speak clearly’.

Officers say the man was ‘completely disoriented’ and ‘was not able to recognise’ his daughter.

The man, who had no previous record, was taken into custody while the little girl was returned to her mother, who had been working at the time of the incident.

