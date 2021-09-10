NATIONAL Day has always been a great occasion for Gibraltarians, residents and visitors to the Rock.

Over the years, it has grown into a day and, indeed, a week of celebration of our national identity as a people and an opportunity to recall how past generations have struggled to preserve our unique heritage within the great family of British nations.

During the past two years, however, the events of National Day have been severely hampered by the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, it has been impossible to celebrate National Day in its traditional splendour.

Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo

This year, we are once again forced to tone down the popular events and restrict them to television and online, together with family reunions on a small scale.

Despite this, the spirit of National Day remains deep within Gibraltarians and our friends.

As we celebrate this year, we are satisfied that things will only get better and that next year, we will once again return National Day to its former glory.

I take this opportunity to wish readers of the Olive Press a happy and healthy National Day.

